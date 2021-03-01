Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EADSY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
EADSY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $31.85.
About Airbus
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
