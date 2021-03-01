Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EADSY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EADSY stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The company had a trading volume of 448,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

