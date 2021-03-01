Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as low as C$4.93. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 139,183 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$3.20 to C$3.40 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$318.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.01.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

