MovieBloc Market Capitalization Hits $18.95 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $18.95 million and $10.38 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.00756905 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00060263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00028968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00041420 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,165,692,189 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

