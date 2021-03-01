Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $31.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,614,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

