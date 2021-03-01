MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 160.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.83% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $39,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM opened at $86.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $71,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.