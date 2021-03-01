MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $155,320.98. Insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 in the last three months. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

