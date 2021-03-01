MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) vs. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Head-To-Head Survey

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MSCI and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSCI 34.28% -226.94% 15.60% Trip.com Group -9.55% -2.45% -1.25%

MSCI has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MSCI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of MSCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSCI and Trip.com Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSCI $1.56 billion 22.26 $563.65 million $6.44 65.22 Trip.com Group $5.13 billion 4.59 $1.01 billion $1.16 34.28

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than MSCI. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSCI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MSCI and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSCI 0 3 4 0 2.57 Trip.com Group 0 5 11 0 2.69

MSCI currently has a consensus price target of $463.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $35.41, indicating a potential downside of 10.93%. Given MSCI’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MSCI is more favorable than Trip.com Group.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc. engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate. The Index segment involves in the index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. The ESG segment offers products and services that help institutional investors understand how ESG factors can impact the long-term risk of investments. The Real Estate segment includes research, reporting, market data and benchmarking offerings that provide real estate performance analysis for funds, investors and managers.. The company was founded by Andrew Thomas Rudd in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and customer, supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

