M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,767 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.21% of M&T Bank worth $34,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 65.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $2,044,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

