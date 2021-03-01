MTBC, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:MTBCP)

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP remained flat at $$27.77 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,555. MTBC has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05.
MTBC Company Profile
