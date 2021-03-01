Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 517,632 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.21% of Mueller Industries worth $304,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,046,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after buying an additional 394,805 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 908,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after buying an additional 38,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after purchasing an additional 96,078 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,618,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,810 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $40.64 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

