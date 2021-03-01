Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 208,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 240,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myomo by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

