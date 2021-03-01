Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.85. 643,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,042,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.50.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 10,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,145. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

