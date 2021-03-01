MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 6.5%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $62.79. Approximately 127,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 119,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.95.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $593,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.