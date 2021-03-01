N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.97

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.97 ($0.77) and traded as high as GBX 71.74 ($0.94). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 70.40 ($0.92), with a volume of 972,543 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Joshua Alliance purchased 7,848,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £5,101,720 ($6,665,429.84).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

