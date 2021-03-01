Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Down 19.7%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was down 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 15,950,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 871% from the average daily volume of 1,643,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $289.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95.
About Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.
