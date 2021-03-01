Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.02

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Namecoin has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $5,081.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.23 or 0.01004208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00374384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00029661 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000886 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars.

