Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Natera comprises approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Natera worth $15,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -48.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,013,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,612.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,115 shares of company stock worth $15,192,365 in the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

