Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

NTRA has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.47. 2,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,182. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $107,693.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,115 shares of company stock valued at $15,192,365. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 12.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 31.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 78.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

