National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NA. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.60.

Shares of NA opened at C$80.16 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$80.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.48.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

