National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$622.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$596.10 million.

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

