National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Quebecor (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

