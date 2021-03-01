National Bank Financial Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.