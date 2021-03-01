National Bank Financial Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$57.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$42.25 on Monday. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.19.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

