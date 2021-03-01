National Bank Financial Comments on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$9.70 on Monday. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.96 million and a P/E ratio of 44.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$333,900.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s payout ratio is 281.82%.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

