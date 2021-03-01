National Bank Financial Comments on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SVI. TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) stock opened at C$4.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -42.60.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

