National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECNCF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECNCF traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,550. ECN Capital has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.