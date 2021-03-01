National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.66 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$139.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$110.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$124.50 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.25.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$117.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$52.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$119.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$106.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

