National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,211,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,895,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after purchasing an additional 544,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

