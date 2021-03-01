National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

PL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE:PL opened at C$10.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.03. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$366.29 million and a P/E ratio of -54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

