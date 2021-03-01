National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$84.60.

Shares of NA opened at C$80.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$80.79.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

