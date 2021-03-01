National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIZZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $271.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

