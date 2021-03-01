National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.92

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 205.92 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 312.40 ($4.08). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 305.80 ($4.00), with a volume of 3,604,085 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 332.22 ($4.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62. The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -84.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 278.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 205.92.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

