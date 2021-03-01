National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 56,724 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.61% of National Fuel Gas worth $22,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after buying an additional 556,461 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after acquiring an additional 480,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after acquiring an additional 196,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $47.03.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

