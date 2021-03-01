National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after buying an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10,276.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 942,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933,021 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,003,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after purchasing an additional 548,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.40 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.96.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

