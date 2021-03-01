NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.
Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 27,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.
Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.