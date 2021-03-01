NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. 27,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NatWest Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

