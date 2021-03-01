NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.68

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBSPF. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter.

About NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

