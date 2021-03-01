Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $36.08 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $36.08 million and approximately $699,508.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006715 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 71.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,552,456 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,395 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

