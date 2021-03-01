Needham & Company LLC Increases Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $145.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $126.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.07. 24,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,487. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,165,206.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock worth $21,686,229. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.