Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.35

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as high as $8.52. Neonode shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 74,279 shares trading hands.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Neonode in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.
See Also: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.