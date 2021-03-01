NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Lowered to $12.00

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s previous close.

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of NPTN opened at $9.61 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a market cap of $481.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 1,085.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,906,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after buying an additional 2,661,392 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 506.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,789,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,520 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,594,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

