NEST Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.36 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.36 million and $4.64 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00519410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00076955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00056608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076728 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.87 or 0.00452369 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,982,920,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,748,764,436 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

