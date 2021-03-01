Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70,005 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $136,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Netflix by 42.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $150,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,940 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $549.31. 116,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,178,092. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

