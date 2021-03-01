NetScout Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,889% compared to the average volume of 38 call options.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,010,000 after acquiring an additional 463,510 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after buying an additional 225,489 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 74.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after buying an additional 471,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 91.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after buying an additional 495,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 852,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 143,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

NTCT stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 32,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,495. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

