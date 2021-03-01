Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,325 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $162.38. 817,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,917. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.50.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

