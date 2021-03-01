NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 241,500 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the January 28th total of 902,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NRBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $4.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.69.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

