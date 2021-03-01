Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) shot up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.54. 279,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 574,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,318,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

