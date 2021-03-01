Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00074936 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000204 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00222198 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

