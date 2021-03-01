Neutrino USD Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $164.91 million and $976,565.00 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.33 or 0.00518832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00076844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00076349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00455840 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 165,420,508 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,419,958 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino USD Token Trading

