New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 5.3%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $49.77. 299,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 504,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

