New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 100,007 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 100,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.53% of AtriCure worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 922,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,827,000 after purchasing an additional 115,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 869,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC opened at $65.27 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $182,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

